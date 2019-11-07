Unbeaten heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois (13-0, 12 KOs) faces Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1, 13 KOs) in a bid to win the WBC silver belt at London’s Copper Box Arena on December 21 on a card billed as “The Fight Before Christmas.” Dubois’ recently won WBO International title will also be on the line.

Belts are important to the 22-year-old Dubois, who has already collected a staggering eight title belts in just 13 fights as a professional, with the WBC Youth, Southern Area, English, WBO European, WBO Global, British, WBO International and Commonwealth titles all to his name – in just 39 rounds of professional action. The previous holder of the silver belt was Dillian Whyte