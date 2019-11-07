Unbeaten heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois (13-0, 12 KOs) faces Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1, 13 KOs) in a bid to win the WBC silver belt at London’s Copper Box Arena on December 21 on a card billed as “The Fight Before Christmas.” Dubois’ recently won WBO International title will also be on the line.
Belts are important to the 22-year-old Dubois, who has already collected a staggering eight title belts in just 13 fights as a professional, with the WBC Youth, Southern Area, English, WBO European, WBO Global, British, WBO International and Commonwealth titles all to his name – in just 39 rounds of professional action. The previous holder of the silver belt was Dillian Whyte
Dubois has skills but is gonna have to eventually pick up some better opponents along the way so we can see how good he really is.
ooh i am back in London for christmas. think i will go and see this. not sure about this opponent but fuck it