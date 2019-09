FS1 Weights from Bakersfield, CA

Peter Quillin 168.8 vs. Alfredo Angulo 167.6

Chris Colbert 132.6 vs. Miguel Beltrán Jr. 132

Terrel Williams 146.4 vs. Thomas Dulorme 146.4

Jesús Ramos 142.4 vs. Rickey Edwards 142.6

Michel Rivera 136 vs. Jose Luís Gallegos 136.8

Petr Khamukov 160 vs. Randy Fuentes 160.8

Jonathan Esquivel 164 vs. Justin Steave 161 Venue: Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California

Promoter: TGB Promotions

