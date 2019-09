Weights from Tijuana José “Bolivita” Uzcátegui 171.9 vs. Roberto “Hércules” Valdez 169.7

Omar “Pollo” Aguilar 140 vs. Jorge Arturo Lagunas 138.8

Rubén “Pollito” Aguilar 141 vs. Raúl “Gillis” González 138.8

Erik “Terrible” Robles 118 vs. Francisco “Fuerte” Parra 121.7

Hugo Reyes 118 vs. Gerardo Yescas 117.5 Venue: Auditorio Academia Zonkeys, Tijuana BC

Promoter: Zanfer Dessaix stops Lai in four

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.