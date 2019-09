Diaz, Cuadro make weight Joseph “Jojo” Díaz 130 vs. Jesús “Escopeta” Cuadro 128.6

(WBA Gold super featherweight title) Venue: Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: Facebook Watch Results from Las Vegas FS1 Weights from Bakersfield, CA

