Results from Las Vegas In a clash of unbeaten junior middleweights, Mekhrubon Sanginov (7-0-1, 5 KOs) and Fred Wilson Jr. (6-0-2, 2 KOs) battled to a six round draw. Scores were 58-56 Sanginov, 57-57, 57-57. Super bantamweight Fernando Ibarra (2-1, 0 KOs) won a four round majority decision over Javon Campbell (1-1, 0 KOs). Scores 39-37, 39-37 Ibarra, 38-38. Diaz, Cuadro make weight

