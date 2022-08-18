Some good ring action on the agenda for tomorrow night:
ProBox TV ($1.99/mo)
10 Rounds – WBO Latino lightweight championship
Juan Carlos Camacho Jr. vs. Fernando Diaz
Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Paulie Malignaggi, Ivan Calderon, Mike Goldberg, Claudia Trejos, Alan Obrador calling the action from ringside.
FITE ($19.99 PPV)
8 Rounds – super lightweight
Luis Feliciano vs. Alejandro Frias
Commerce Casino, Los Angeles
Puerto Rico vs. Mexico
Canela.TV (free stream)
8 Rounds – light heavyweight
Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos vs. Jesus “Mazo” Moroyoqui
Centennial Sports Center, Sinaloa, Mexico
Canela’s monthly boxing series returns
TyC Sports (available on some services)
10 Rounds – super middleweight
Marcelo “El Terrible” Cóceres vs. Javier “La Bestia” Maciel
Union Carmena Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Cóceres knocked down Berlanga, Maciel had a title shot 11 years ago.