Friday Boxing Lineup Some good ring action on the agenda for tomorrow night: ProBox TV ($1.99/mo)

10 Rounds – WBO Latino lightweight championship

Juan Carlos Camacho Jr. vs. Fernando Diaz

Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Paulie Malignaggi, Ivan Calderon, Mike Goldberg, Claudia Trejos, Alan Obrador calling the action from ringside. FITE ($19.99 PPV)

8 Rounds – super lightweight

Luis Feliciano vs. Alejandro Frias

Commerce Casino, Los Angeles

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico Canela.TV (free stream)

8 Rounds – light heavyweight

Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos vs. Jesus “Mazo” Moroyoqui

Centennial Sports Center, Sinaloa, Mexico

Canela’s monthly boxing series returns TyC Sports (available on some services)

10 Rounds – super middleweight

Marcelo “El Terrible” Cóceres vs. Javier “La Bestia” Maciel

Union Carmena Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Cóceres knocked down Berlanga, Maciel had a title shot 11 years ago. ProBox lineup set for Friday Like this: Like Loading...

