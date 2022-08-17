August 17, 2022
Boxing News

ProBox lineup set for Friday

The line-up is set for the Cotto Promotions/ProBox TV debut. The fight card takes place this Friday at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan and will be streamed live at PROBOXTV.com and the ProBox TV app. The main event is a ten round WBO Latino lightweight title fight between Juan Carlos Camacho Jr. (13-1, 7 KOs) and Fernando Diaz (11-1-1, 3 KOs). Super bantamweights José Martinez (21-1-3, 14 KOs) and Carlos Buitrago (35-7-1, 20 KOs) clash in the eight round co-feature.

Other Bouts:
Abdiel Perez vs. Angel Rosado (lightweight)
Pedro Marquez vs. Wilner Soto (super featherweight)
Jan Paul Rivera vs. Felix Sosa (featherweight)
Harold Laguna vs. Carlos Matos (lightweight

Serrano-Mafood clash Sept 24

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>