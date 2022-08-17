The line-up is set for the Cotto Promotions/ProBox TV debut. The fight card takes place this Friday at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan and will be streamed live at PROBOXTV.com and the ProBox TV app. The main event is a ten round WBO Latino lightweight title fight between Juan Carlos Camacho Jr. (13-1, 7 KOs) and Fernando Diaz (11-1-1, 3 KOs). Super bantamweights José Martinez (21-1-3, 14 KOs) and Carlos Buitrago (35-7-1, 20 KOs) clash in the eight round co-feature.

Other Bouts:

Abdiel Perez vs. Angel Rosado (lightweight)

Pedro Marquez vs. Wilner Soto (super featherweight)

Jan Paul Rivera vs. Felix Sosa (featherweight)

Harold Laguna vs. Carlos Matos (lightweight