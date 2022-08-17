August 17, 2022
Boxing News

Serrano-Mafood clash Sept 24

WBC and WBO female featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) will return to the ring on September 24, when she faces IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KOs) in a unification clash at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout will be the co-feature to the heavyweight clash between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker

This will be Serrano’s first featherweight fight since August of last year, when she defeated Mexico’s Yamileth Mercado by unanimous decision.

Her last two fights were at lightweight, including a split decision loss to undisputed champion Katie Taylor on April 30 at Madison Square Garden, considered by many to be one of the best fights of the year.

