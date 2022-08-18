August 18, 2022
As previously announced, WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada defends against Argi Cortes on September 3 from Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.

The DAZN-streamed Matchroom card will also feature a rematch between WBA female featherweight champion Erika Cruz (14-1, 3 KOs) and Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-11-2, 19 KOs), a clash for the vacant IBF light flyweight title between Hector Flores (20-0-4, 10 KOs) and Sivenathi Nontshinga (10-0, 9 KOs), and super Featherweight terror Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (32-1, 29 KOs) unbeaten Jorge Mata (14-0-2, 10 KOs).

“This is a brilliant line-up for what promises to be another explosive night of action in Mexico,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “It’s great to see Juan Francisco back in the ring at a time when the Super-Flyweight division is just stacked with great fights, and I expect him to lay down a marker as the top dog in Mexico.

“Erika and Jelena have been itching to get the rematch on and they will leave it all in the ring, there’s a golden opportunity for either Hector or Sivenathi to take a seat at the top table at 108lbs and Rocky Hernandez always brings fireworks when he steps through the ropes. Our shows in Mexico have delivered must-see action from first bell to last, and I expect more of the same on September 3.”

