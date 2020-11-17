By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum could be promoting a third bout between current WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco and former champion Andrew Moloney Down Under. Controversy erupted on Saturday in Las Vegas when referee Russell Mora ruled the Franco-Moloney bout a no-decision.

“I’ve honestly had so many messages, thousands of them from people all over the world,” Moloney told the Daily Telegraph. “So I guess that’s the silver lining to being ripped off. With so many people knowing who I am now – and knowing what happened — Bob Arum is already in talks about bringing my title rematch to Australia.

“Right now, Bob still wants the decision overturned. He’s furious. On the night when they didn’t overturn the decision, he told the referee to get out of the ring, called him a bum.

“But who knows what will happen? There’s a chance I’ll have a rematch and, if that happens, Bob wants it to be in Australia. That would be really special.”