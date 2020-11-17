Shot of the Day ‘The Destroyer’ Conor Benn (16-0, 11 KOs) takes his Covid 19 test upon arrival at the hotel “bubble” for Saturday’s welterweight fight against Sebastian Formella (22-1, 10 KOs) on DAZN.

