FS1

WBC #2 lightweight and former WBA 130lb world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) will take on Antonio Lozada (40-4-1, 34 KOs) in a 10-round clash on Saturday night in Los Angeles. In the co-feature, unbeaten lightweight Starling Castillo (12-0, 9 KOs) goes against Austin Dulay (13-2, 10 KOs).

DAZN

With Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 being postponed due to Povetkin’s positive COVID-19 test, welterweight Conor Benn (16-0, 11 KOs) headlines against Sebastian Formella (22-1, 10 KOs) for the WBA Continental title at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London. Benn recently became the first-ever UK athlete to get an Everlast apparel deal.