By Gabriel F. Cordero
Former multi-division world champion Floyd Mayweather announced will return to the ring at an event called ‘Mega 2021’ to be held on February 28 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. In a short Instagram video, Floyd stated “Tokyo, Japan, I’m coming back in 2021…me, myself, Floyd “Money” Mayweather and my team will be doing something big at the Tokyo Dome.”
Mayweather, 43, last fought in 2017 against MMA fighter Conor McGregor. He performed an exhibition match against another MMA athlete in Japan on December 31, 2018.
cant be mad… He makes too much money to retire. If you could get 7 figures to attend grade school again you would. Besides, the Fuel for those private jets add up and he needs the money 🙂
Nothing wrong to have a magic wand. Who doesn’t want that?
Love him or hate him, you gotta admit he’s gotta be the smartest athlete/business man in the sport. Proven Champion and Legend…
To little Floyd.. GTFOH! This dude needs to find a hobby already like get a life already who in their right mind wants to watch this overrated bore fight anymore? It’s just crazy Floyd is always bragging about how much money he has how much he bets and wins at the sports books but never talks about what he loses which is pretty obvious no one wins every time at the sports book anyone with half a brain knows he is one day going to run out of funds when he can’t do these silly exhibitions anymore because eventually no one will want to see these farces anymore he will be broke as a joke and he deserves it during a pandemic and he’s force feeding to everyone how much money he has this guy is lame he even throws a tantrum when he finds out someone else is making bank lol
Floyd: “I made 300 million in one night who can ever claim this”. Bla bla bla, get a life already Floyd
He kinda sounds like that lunatic Trumpie haha. Always has to be about himself. #JoeBidenNewPresident
It’s another luxury vacation for Floyd. Probably just do some everyday workout regimen and no sparring for $20-$75 mil payday. Good for him. Japan has less cumulative cases COVID to date (119K) than U.S. gets in 1 day so even if they do a 50% capacity at Tokyo Dome and a PPV he will make out quite well.
I am not a fan of retired boxers returning to the ring in any capacity, but easy money has tremendous sweet talking skills. During my footloose and fancy free days, I had a GREAT TIME in Japan!!!
I am sure Floyd has multiple reasons for returning to Japan.
pretty soon banks will go bankrupt and floyds networth will be all zeros