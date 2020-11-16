By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former multi-division world champion Floyd Mayweather announced will return to the ring at an event called ‘Mega 2021’ to be held on February 28 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. In a short Instagram video, Floyd stated “Tokyo, Japan, I’m coming back in 2021…me, myself, Floyd “Money” Mayweather and my team will be doing something big at the Tokyo Dome.”

Mayweather, 43, last fought in 2017 against MMA fighter Conor McGregor. He performed an exhibition match against another MMA athlete in Japan on December 31, 2018.