A new NBC Sports Network fight series will kick off on Thursday night at Freddie Roach’s legendary Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles. In the main event, super featherweight O’Shaquie Foster (17-2, 10 KOs) faces all-action veteran Miguel “Micky” Roman (62-13, 47 KOs) in a ten round showdown. In the co-feature, undefeated lightweight William Zepeda (21-0, 19 KOs) meets Roberto Ramirez (23-2-1, 16 KOs) in another ten-rounder.

Future MBCSN events are slated for December 3 and December 17, with 14 shows to be scheduled throughout 2021. The promoter is Ring City USA.