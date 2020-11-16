November 16, 2020
Boxing News

New NBCSN boxing series set to launch

A new NBC Sports Network fight series will kick off on Thursday night at Freddie Roach’s legendary Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles. In the main event, super featherweight O’Shaquie Foster (17-2, 10 KOs) faces all-action veteran Miguel “Micky” Roman (62-13, 47 KOs) in a ten round showdown. In the co-feature, undefeated lightweight William Zepeda (21-0, 19 KOs) meets Roberto Ramirez (23-2-1, 16 KOs) in another ten-rounder.

Future MBCSN events are slated for December 3 and December 17, with 14 shows to be scheduled throughout 2021. The promoter is Ring City USA.

Patrick Teixeira, I will beat Castano by KO

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>