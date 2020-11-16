By Hesiquio Balderas

WBO super welterweight champion Patrick Teixeira is training very hard in Brazil for his upcoming February 6, 2021 fight against number one contender Brian Carlos Castaño in Indio, California. Teixeira plans to win this fight in a spectacular manner.

“I’m very motivated to move forward with my career,” said Teixeira. “This fight is going to be a hard fight because I’m fighting the number one challenger in my division. He is a good fighter, but I’m sure I’ll win this fight and I will win by KO.

“I’m very happy that my promoter Golden Boy won the purse bid and we get to fight under our promotion. I know how Golden Boy works, they’ve done a fantastic job and I’m very happy with how they manage my career. That’s an extra motivation ad I will bring the championship back to Brazil.

“I’m ready for war. I think this fight won’t go the distance and it will be an exciting fight. It will be a present for everybody. My opponent is tough, but I’m tough as well. It will be a great fight!”