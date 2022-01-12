January 12, 2022
Boxing News

Four-man lightweight tourney lineup

World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) has finalized plans for its inaugural “4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, with the semifinals on February 24th at Palenque De La Expo in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico.

The semifinals match-ups have been announced: Luis “Koreano” Torres (14-0, 9 KOs) vs. Rodolfo “Rudy” Flores (14-5, 6 KOs), Alberto “El Alacan” Ruiz (11-4, 8 KOs) vs. Isai “Gaga” Hernandez (11-2-2, 7 KOs).

Semifinal action will be contested in 8-round bouts, 10 rounds for the championship final. The WCBS will also feature one “overtime” round, if needed, to declare a winner in the event of a draw upon the conclusion of the scheduled distance.

WCBS will also be offering a “Fight of the Night” and “Knockout” bonuses to each contestant through the duration of its “4-Man Lightweight Tournament.

