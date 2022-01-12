By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

In the first show of this year here, hard-punching JBC#1 Kai Ishizawa (10-1, 9 KOs), 105, impressively acquired the vacant Japanese 105-pound belt as he halted previously unbeaten JBC#3 Katsuki Mori (9-1, 2 KOs), 104.75, with vicious combinations at 2:50 of the eighth round in a scheduled ten on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

His sole setback inflicted by future WBO world champ Masataka Taniguchi in 2019, Kai seized the belt that Taniguchi relinquished just prior to his world crack at Wilfredo Mendez last December. The first five rounds saw the speedster Mori busily stick and move, while Ishizawa positively press with a stronger shot at a time—with an open scoring of all 48-47 in Kai’s favor.

Mori, faster on hand and foot, accelerated his attack to mix it up toe-to-toe with the more powerful Ishizawa from the sixth on, but it was Kai that caught the speedster with lethal shots to the face. Flattened motionlessly, Mori was immediately saved by a cornerman jumping in with a towel, and it was registered as TKO since ten counts hadn’t been completed.

The newly crowned titleholder said, “I’d like to avenge my loss to Taniguchi with his world belt at stake, hopefully. I’ve climbed up the first step toward the revenge.” The loser was carried out of the ring on a stretcher.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

Attendance: 793 at the Korakuen Hall.

