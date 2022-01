Not surprisingly, WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. is an overwhelming favorite against late sub Steve Geffrard on Saturday night at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The “Common Man” is around a 12:1 pick at most sportsbooks.

Featherweight contender Abraham Nova is a 25:1 favorite over late sub William “El Gago” Encarnacion in the co-feature, while cruiserweight Lyubomyr “The Demolition Man” Pinchuk is a 10:1 pick against Mario “Bazooka” Flores.