By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC franchise lightweight champion Greorge “Ferocious” Kambosos says he will be making the first defense of the undisputed 135-pound championship in Australia against one of the best credentialed in that division. The list includes Vasiliy Lomachenko, Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, and Ryan García.
“My whole career has been the hard road,” Kambosos told Fox Sports. “There hasn’t been an easy options for me. I have always had to grind. I wouldn’t be real or true to myself if I said I was coming for a defense and had an easy fight and you are going to see three rounds. What for? I am coming for the big names.
“We are in negotiations with everybody. I love the Haney fight. I like the Lomanchenko fight. Tank Davis as well. Ryan García is a huge name but I want to see him back in the ring as well. I want to make sure they will come to Australia and travel ‘Down Under.’ I know for a fact that Lomachenko and Devin Haney will. That is a big plus straight away.“
Davis or Garcia would be a good start for us fight fans.
Those would be fun to watch no doubt scoob. I gotta say this fellow sure isn’t looking to take the title and go the soft touch route. Hard not to like him eh.
Haney and Lomo deserve it.
HANEY IS THE FIGHT AND THE ONLY FIGHT PERIOD… KAMBOSOS KNOWS THAT SHOULD BE HIS NEXT FIGHT AND THAT FIGHT ONLY… STOP WITH THIS BULLSHIT HE WANTS TO FIGHT THE BIG NAMES… ALREADY BEFORE HE EVEN DEFENDS HIS TITLES HE’S ALREADY STARTING THIS BIG NAME BULLSHIT… KAMBOSOS NEEDS TO CLEAR UP THE LIGHT WEIGHT DIVISION AND WIN THE WBC TITLE WHICH HE HAS NOT WON… UNLESS HE FIGHTS HANEY HE WILL NEVER BE UNDISPUTED LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMP NEVER!!!!