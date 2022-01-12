By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC franchise lightweight champion Greorge “Ferocious” Kambosos says he will be making the first defense of the undisputed 135-pound championship in Australia against one of the best credentialed in that division. The list includes Vasiliy Lomachenko, Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, and Ryan García.

“My whole career has been the hard road,” Kambosos told Fox Sports. “There hasn’t been an easy options for me. I have always had to grind. I wouldn’t be real or true to myself if I said I was coming for a defense and had an easy fight and you are going to see three rounds. What for? I am coming for the big names.

“We are in negotiations with everybody. I love the Haney fight. I like the Lomanchenko fight. Tank Davis as well. Ryan García is a huge name but I want to see him back in the ring as well. I want to make sure they will come to Australia and travel ‘Down Under.’ I know for a fact that Lomachenko and Devin Haney will. That is a big plus straight away.“