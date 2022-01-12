WBC mandatory featherweight title challenger Mark Magsayo has vowed to end the seven-year reign of WBC 126lb world champion Gary Russell Jr. January 22 on SHOWTIME from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ.

“I don’t think Gary has faced anyone since he became champion that has the skills that I have,” said Magsayo. “I’m going to go in there to show him something he’s never seen before and we’ll see how he reacts. I learned a lot from the Ceja fight. That gave me a lesson on how to adjust in the middle of a fight. It’s going to help me against Russell.

“I respect Gary Russell Jr., he’s a great champion, but I’m winning this fight on January 22. I want to prove to the people everywhere that I’m the best featherweight in the world.

“I’m going to show the world that I’m the best at this weight. This is the fight that I’ve wanted for a long time. I’ve been waiting patiently for my chance and I’m ready to do my best.

“I’ve had great sparring partners to prepare me for Russell and give me the same looks that he’ll give me on fight night. This is my first world title fight and I’m going to give it my all.

“I’m not trying to be the next Manny Pacquiao, but I’m trying to put my own mark on the history of this sport and for all Filipinos. I’m hungry to prove it all in the ring.

“I’m going to be the stronger fighter against Russell. We trained every day with Freddie Roach and we’ve worked on a lot of different techniques we’ll use in this fight.

“I know he’s going to bring his talent into the ring, but I’m going to show everybody that I can deliver a great fight and become champion.”