WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster and Rocky Hernandez faced off at the final press conference for the Matchroom Boxing card taking place on Saturday in Cancun, Mexico. DAZN will televise.

O’Shaquie Foster: “They say they have been calling for this fight, it kind of sounds crazy because we could have fought in the summertime, he fought Hector Garcia because he wanted a tune-up fight instead of coming for the world title. I hadn’t fought for a year when I went into the world title fight with Vargas, no excuses. They have nothing but excuses and those that know the background know that they have been running from me.”

Rocky Hernandez: “On Saturday you are going to see a new world champion, and that’s me. I don’t know why he is saying I was scared to fight him; I’m not scared of anyone, and it is his fault that the fight went to purse bids. I’m bringing the war on Saturday, and I hope he is ready for it because I am taking that title home and will show exactly who Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez is.