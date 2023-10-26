Amanda Serrano 125.7 vs. Danila Ramos 124.6
(WBA, IBF, WBO female featherweight title)
Antonio Vargas 117.6 vs. Hernan Marquez 117.5
Damian Lescaille 147.6 vs. Ray Barlow 145.7
Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, Florida
Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions
TV: DAZN
Who knew Tyson Marquez was still fighting???
i wonder why the WBC belt isnt up for defense she is the Undisputed champion? please dont tell me the money grab WBC didnt want to sanction this fight?
They are against three twelve minute rounds for women so the WBC will not sanction this fight.
also this is the 1st womens professional fight in history to be 12 rounds 3 minutes just like the men and Serrano is chasing the womens total KO record real boxing fans should tune in