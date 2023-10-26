October 26, 2023
Weights from Orlando

Amanda Serrano 125.7 vs. Danila Ramos 124.6
(WBA, IBF, WBO female featherweight title)

Antonio Vargas 117.6 vs. Hernan Marquez 117.5
Damian Lescaille 147.6 vs. Ray Barlow 145.7

Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, Florida
Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions
TV: DAZN

Foster-Hernandez Final Press Conference
Fury-Ngannou Final Press Conference

  • i wonder why the WBC belt isnt up for defense she is the Undisputed champion? please dont tell me the money grab WBC didnt want to sanction this fight?

  • also this is the 1st womens professional fight in history to be 12 rounds 3 minutes just like the men and Serrano is chasing the womens total KO record real boxing fans should tune in

