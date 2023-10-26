Weights from Orlando Amanda Serrano 125.7 vs. Danila Ramos 124.6

(WBA, IBF, WBO female featherweight title) Antonio Vargas 117.6 vs. Hernan Marquez 117.5

Damian Lescaille 147.6 vs. Ray Barlow 145.7 Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, Florida

Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions

