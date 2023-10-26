|October 18
ProBox TV
Brandon Glanton vs. Carlos Fromenta
(cruiserweight)
|October 21
DAZN
Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares
(super lightweight)
|October 21
Peacock
Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez
(light heavyweight)
|October 21
DAZN
Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan
(Welterweight)
|October 27
DAZN
Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos
(undisputed women's featherweight title)
|October 27
ESPN+
Bomba Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Zapata
(WBO light flyweight title)
|October 28
PPV
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
(heavyweight)
|October 28
DAZN
O'Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo Hernandez
(WBC super featherweight title)
|November 4
DAZN
Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez
(IBF jr lightweight title)
|November 11
DAZN
Pat McCormack vs. Peter Dobson
(Welterweight)
|November 15
ESPN+
Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas
(WBA bantamweight title)
Artem Dalakian vs. Seigo Yuri Akui
(WBA flyweight title)
|November 16
ESPN
Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos
(WBC lightweight title)
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceicao
(WBO jr lightweight title)
|November 18
DAZN
Diego Pacheco vs. Marcelo Coceres
(super middleweight)
|November 25
DAZN
Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor
(undisputed female 140lb title)
|November 25
PPV
David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade
(WBC interim super middleweight title)
|December 2
DAZN
Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte
(jr welterweight)
|December 9
DAZN
Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney
(WBC super lightweight title)
|December 16
DAZN
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards
(IBF/WBO flyweight titles)
|January 13
ESPN
Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith
(WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight titles)
I like boxing, I like jokes. This is a joke, but not a good one. Let’s get back to boxing.
Agreed. The press conference was a complete farce if you ask me. The immaturity on display was embarrassing.
I LOVE boxing.
I’ve been a huge boxing fan for over 40 years.
I don’t find matches with boxers over 6’5″ interesting AT ALL.
As a fan of boxing for over 40 years, you didn’t find Lennox Lewis vs Michael Grant exciting? Lennox put on a masterpiece.
No way. I like Lewis as a PERSON, but after Emanual Steward got a hold of him his boxing ‘style’ was anything but a masterpiece.
Did you really find Lewis style of throwing
one jab, holding, then throwing another jab, then holding, then trying to hold & hit, then throwing a jab, then holding, then launching a right hand,
then holding again very interesting?
How do you get to 6’5′ as the cut-off?
Might not be a good idea to give sanctioning bodies ideas for creating height divisions.
Based on Lennox Lewis, after him the Klitschko brothers were even less interesting. Not so much the height as the HUGE size advantage over other heavy weights. If it was a different division it would be better for everyone IMHO.
In a street fight guys that big would get destroyed.
The same folks who complain will be watching or taking a peak at the clips. Why complain when we’ve been given so much good in boxing this year? It’s one fight, not the end of the world. Fury will win and he’ll take care of business with Usyk. Too much money involved for him not have a unification match.
We are not complaining. Simply raising awareness to others to goofy tactics in the entertainment world. Some folks need informed and rely on some of us to warn them of the nonsense not to spend their money on these events. Yet, wait for the free highlights on You Tube after it’s over to remind ourselves how easy some events to predict. Life has some circus acts along the way. Some of us watch out for them to help others to save their lunch money and spend it on good things to come. 🙂
I just watched Ngannou throw punches and he is absolutely terrible.
This will be embarrassing. Fury is going to toy with him for a few rounds then knock him out badly.
But at least ngannou will be able laugh all the way to the bank thanks to the schmucks that actually purchase.
Let’s be honest, with Tyson as his trainer I expect him to totally confused.
Floyd Mayweather once said something I agree with about one of his PPVs….no one is forcing anyone to buy anything. That may not have been his exact words but that is the message I believe he was trying to send. This one does not move the needle for me. Some are saying it is a real non title fight others say it is an exhibition. Either way as of now I am passing. That said ..to each their own. Others who know more about Ngannou then I do may find this more appealing. Nothing wrong with that. Heck I might even consider it if I had someone who wanted to chip in and I had nothing else to do. But it is an afternoon expensive PPV that as I said just does not cut it for me. Cannot blame Fury and Ngannou for wanting to make the money though.
No need to pay for anything when Fire Sticks and pirating websites exist.
John Fury is an animal uneducated Buffoon the press conference was only about him.. it was shameful the way he acted.. clearly everyone was uncomfortable.. even me watching was cringe worthy.. its terrible