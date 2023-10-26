WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster and Rocky Hernandez face off for the first time on the beach in Cancun, Mexico. The two will meet in the main event of the Matchroom boxing card on Saturday in Cancun.
this is going to be a real good fight!!!
I wasn’t to familiar with Rocky so I watched some of his fights, this guy can crack. He doesn’t jab all that much and that might hurt him but he is definitely must see tv.
Been looking forward to seeing Foster back in action. As mentioned before, he will need to blow Hernandez out to leave Mexico with that WBC belt. Prayers and well wishes for the Hurricane victims out in Acapulco.
Is cool the flight is going to be in Cancun Mexico so I bet Foster and Hernandez are eating Nice shrimp right now drinking lotta beer.
Foster and Hernandez ate gona be hang over Saturday night lol
Foster is big for his division, and he is fast ….foster by any decision
I’m really jealous on these guys lol
Nice place to be right now
The best boxing Avenue for both hehe