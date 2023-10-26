October 26, 2023
Foster-Hernandez Face Off

Em1 6377
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster and Rocky Hernandez face off for the first time on the beach in Cancun, Mexico. The two will meet in the main event of the Matchroom boxing card on Saturday in Cancun.

  • I wasn’t to familiar with Rocky so I watched some of his fights, this guy can crack. He doesn’t jab all that much and that might hurt him but he is definitely must see tv.

  • Been looking forward to seeing Foster back in action. As mentioned before, he will need to blow Hernandez out to leave Mexico with that WBC belt. Prayers and well wishes for the Hurricane victims out in Acapulco.

  • Is cool the flight is going to be in Cancun Mexico so I bet Foster and Hernandez are eating Nice shrimp right now drinking lotta beer.

  • I’m really jealous on these guys lol

    Nice place to be right now

    The best boxing Avenue for both hehe

