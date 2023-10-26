By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Communications

WBO interim jr flyweight title between #4 ranked contender Rene “El Chulo” Santiago (11-3, 8 KOs) against the undefeated #15 Kevin Vivas (7-0, 2 KOs) at the famed Alexis Arguello Arena in Managua, Nicaragua over 12 rounds. ESPN+ will televise in the U.S.

Kevin Vivas 107.4 vs. Rene Santiago 107.6

(WBO Interim jr. flyweight title)

Harvin Aguirre 146.4 vs. Isreal Lopez 146.4

Eveling Ortega vs. 107.6 vs. Silvia Duran 110

Geraldo Sanchez 107.4 vs. Eduardo Ajito 106.6

Alex Vallecillo 120 vs. Cristian Jimenez 121.6

Michael Carmona 104.6 vs. Miguel Torcero 107.8

Venue: Alexis Arguello Arena in Managua, Nicaragua

Promoter: All Star Boxing, Inc.

TV: ESPN+