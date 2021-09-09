September 8, 2021
Florida Commission approves Holyfield-Belfort

Below is an official statement from Patrick Cunningham, Executive Director of the Florida State Boxing Commission:

“The Florida Athletic Commission has approved the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort bout as a fully regulated professional boxing match. It will be conducted under the Unified Rules of Boxing and scored by three judges on the 10-point must system.

“All boxers on this card have successfully met all requirements to be licensed by the Florida Athletic Commission.”

Holyfield last fought ten years ago at age 48 against Brian Nielsen. Evander turns 59 next month.

  • Well there you have it! After this hopefully they can do a Tyson Vs Holyfield III for Thanksgiving without any commentating from that toon Trump.

  • This is such a damn circus act. Best to just ignore. I hope boxing gets over this ugly period of freak fights.

