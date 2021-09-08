WBC Heavyweight World Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder have restarted their long-running rivalry and stated their intent to finally settle the score when they meet for the third time on PPV October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tyson Fury: “I’m going to knock Deontay Wilder spark out and it’s going to be even quicker than our last fight. If he couldn’t beat me after three years out of the ring and 10 stone weight loss, he’s never beating me. None of them will. They’re just hyped-up bums. All of them. Wilder, Joshua, Usyk. They’re all bums. Compared to me, they’re no good.”
Deontay Wilder: Hopefully Fury is confident enough to go through with this fight because I’m going to be a reinvented Deontay Wilder on October 9. This training camp has rejuvenated me. It’s refreshed me. The key to victory in this fight is having a violent mind, but approaching it with calmness. I have all the right people around me and we’re looking forward to October 9. I just hope Fury is ready to put on a show for the fans and make history once again.”
Fury is gonna win because wilder is a one dimensional poor man’s earnie shavers bum. This fight shouldn’t even be happening, we want to see fury vs AJ 🙁
Wilder has a puncher’s chance no matter who he faces. Besides, Fury has a history of mental distractions that keeps him on the yo-yo of staying focused at times. Fury used the excuse of COVID [debatable concept] and delayed the recent fight. Then he heads off in seclusion for training since he wanted no distractions. That being said, Fury may not show up in the best form. Who really knows. Wilder may not be a great boxer, but boy, that right hand can equalize his downfalls.
i find it hard to believe that a fighter who wilder supposedly knocked out by a phantom punch in 1 round, has the skills to reinvent the windmill king
Fury bombed him out in the 1st fight but a 20 second count by Reese and the blind judges saved Wilder. Wilder up big in early rounds of rematch but heavy costume plus ref letting Fury get away with illegal tactics cheated Wilder of easy victory Wilder KO 3 big
Just timed it. He was up at a true 9 seconds. Nice try at revisionist history.
Wilder should have taken a tune up against Kingpin who can probably give him 10 rounds. . As long as Fury is clear of mind and in reasonable condition he will wipe the floor with Wilder. Wilder is going to go out on his shield and Fury will take his time with the KO.
Ko victory for Fury
Wilder has a chance and I always liked watching his fights. that said I think Fury would act upon all the rounds he has banked vs Deontay thus far and use it to his advantage. Tyson might be sloppy and reckless with his statements, but he won’t be when he is boxing. Wilder might amend his game plan and bulk up, but it’s a challenge in boxing to execute those changes flawlessly at the highest level the first time. Usually after a couple fights the fighter can make those adjustments to style, weight, etc. I sense that by UD or KO loss we will just have a new excuse after this fight.
I’ve heard there is an old boxing adage that says that in a rematch, the same man usually wins, just more convincingly .
Tyson Fury already beat Wilder TWICE so by knocking him out easier this time should shut Deontay The MOUTH UP!
I think all of us would have been thrilled if Steve USS Cunningham would have ended this Fury farce before the ref made sure he couldn’t win allowing Fury to hold lean push rabbit punch and everything else. Fury makes Andrew Goleta look squeaky clean on the ring
WILDER LOST TWICE IN A ROW… CAN HE CHANGE THINGS AROUND??? I RATHER DOUBT IT… FURY PROVED HE BEAT WILDER THE FIRST TIME… THE 2ND TIME WELL WE ALL SEEN THE RESULTS… BUT STILL WILDER DOES HAVE A PUNCHERS CHANCE… SO WE’LL JUST HAVE TO WAIT AND SEE
Whenever a fighter says they’re “rejuvenated” and “refreshed”, that’s usually the first tip off they are not!