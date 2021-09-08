WBC Heavyweight World Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder have restarted their long-running rivalry and stated their intent to finally settle the score when they meet for the third time on PPV October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury: “I’m going to knock Deontay Wilder spark out and it’s going to be even quicker than our last fight. If he couldn’t beat me after three years out of the ring and 10 stone weight loss, he’s never beating me. None of them will. They’re just hyped-up bums. All of them. Wilder, Joshua, Usyk. They’re all bums. Compared to me, they’re no good.”

Deontay Wilder: Hopefully Fury is confident enough to go through with this fight because I’m going to be a reinvented Deontay Wilder on October 9. This training camp has rejuvenated me. It’s refreshed me. The key to victory in this fight is having a violent mind, but approaching it with calmness. I have all the right people around me and we’re looking forward to October 9. I just hope Fury is ready to put on a show for the fans and make history once again.”