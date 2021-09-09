MMA legend Vitor Belfort spoke about meeting late sub Evander Holyfield Saturday night on pay-per-view from Hard Rock LIVE at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

“I don’t see the change in opponent as a problem, I see it as an opportunity. And this is a huge opportunity for me to face a legend like Evander Holyfield,” said Belfort Wednesday.

“In boxing, there are too many big fights that aren’t happening. Oscar and Evander truly built the sport of boxing during their careers. Evander’s a hall of famer and I’m very excited to be fighting him.”

“The king of the jungle is the lion, not the elephant, I’m smaller than Evander but I’m the lion. Speed and power are more important than size.”

“It’s about hit and don’t get hit, I know how strong Evander is. It’s about fighting a smart fight on Saturday night.”

“I love having President Trump commentate on my fight. Triller is truly bringing something new to the sport of boxing. He’s a real fight fan, always has been.”

“America is a great country of opportunity and that’s been the story of my entire career.”

“I want to congratulate Ryan Kavanaugh and Triller on giving fans an event they cannot miss.”