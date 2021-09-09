Ring legend Evander Holyfield spoke about stepping in for Oscar De La Hoya to face UFC fighter Vitor Belfort on short notice on Saturday night on pay-per-view from Hard Rock LIVE at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

“When Oscar De La Hoya came down with COVID, they asked me to fight Vitor Belfort,” said Holyfield. “Training is what I do. Like I tell the young people, if you do things right it will work out for you. That works for older folks too.

“Boxing is a game and I know how to prepare for it against Vitor Belfort. I’m sure if I was getting in his game, I’d be in trouble but he’s getting into my game so he’s in trouble.

“I’ve been training for over two years because there were fights mentioned against other fighters. I realize now as I prepare to face Belfort I’m in good shape and I don’t get out of shape.

“It’s not so much that I miss it but people always ask about Mike Tyson and I fighting. They’ve offered so much money that I would definitely take a chance against someone I’ve already beat.”

“I think I look alright but this is after two years of solid training.

“Atlantic City became really big in boxing with Donald Trump, he did a great job promoting my fights.

“When I was young I didn’t have any bad habits and so I’m older now and feel good. I learned my whole life you’ll never be successful in life if you don’t take chances, that’s throughout my whole career.”