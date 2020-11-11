The final bell has rung on the twelfth annual Florida Boxing Hall of Fame weekend. Due to covid-19 we were knocked down but got up and finished better than ever. Memories, stories, and accounts from some of the greatest battles in and out of the ring were shared over the weekend and could undoubtedly fill a book and live indelibly in our minds. It is difficult to capture all the special moments; there were many, but we will highlight a few.

The weekend started with an exceptional professional fight card promoted by T&K Boxing Promotions on Friday November 6. In all, there were 13 exciting bouts which brought the enthusiastic crowd to its feet numerous times. It was broadcast to a nationwide audience on Impact TV and will rerun on November 14 at 10:30PM.

Saturday, November 8 was a full day of interviews, fist-castings, book signings, photographs, autographs, a podcast, and memorabilia show. Brian Garry, who was inducted into the original FBHOF Class of 2009, put on an interesting and insightful seminar on judging and refereeing and Steve Canton, also an inductee in the inaugural Class of 2009, had a seminar on the do’s and don’ts of training and working corners. Both seminars were well-received, educational, and appreciated.

Later that evening was the Gala Dinner, and it was enjoyable. The Marriott St. Petersburg did an outstanding job of hosting. The food was excellent. Mark Lanton, inducted in the Class of 2018, did the invocation. Butch and Kathy Flansburg, who founded the FBHOF in 2009, announced their retirement. Butch stepped down as President and Kathy as CFO. Vice President Steve Canton and board member Bob Alexander were announced as President and Vice President, respectively. John Daddono and Jorge Alonso remain on the Board and Julio Martinez joins them. Mark Beiro, inductee in the inaugural Class of 2009, entertained everyone with a superb keynote speech. Achievement awards were presented to Orlando Cuellar and Phil Alessi Jr. and Kathy Gentile received the Lifetime Achievement Award (husband Frank was filmed accepting the award for her the previous night, while officiating the fights, and we were shown the touching video). The dinner crowd was entertained by magician Elliott Smith and singer Frankie Pizano. Both performances were great! The fun-filled evening also featured a raffle, silent auction and 50/50 drawing.

Sunday morning we enjoyed Breakfast with the Inductees until it was time for the formal induction ceremony. An honor guard from American Legion Post 5, Tampa led the inductees into the ballroom and singer Tristan Walker did an outstanding job on the National Anthem. We were shown a lively video from our Australian supporter Maydad Ronen, who was unable to attend this year. Butch and Kathy were presented a Founders Appreciation Plaque, a gift certificate to Bern’s Steakhouse and card signed by the Board of Directors. The deceased inductees were announced first, a ten-count was tolled in their honor and family members accepted on their behalf. Their remarks were heartfelt and appreciative. Each of the living inductees took turns accepting their rings, plaques, certificates and sharing inspirational stories with us. Jeff Lacy, who didn’t think he would be able to speak because it was so emotional for him, closed the show and brought the house down with his heartfelt and inspirational message.

Coffee and cake, provided by Alessi Bakery, followed as we mingled, took pictures, and said our goodbyes. It was the end of another great Florida Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend.

Class of 2020

FIGHTERS: Eliseo Castillo, Buster Mathis Jr., Robert Daniels, Jeff Lacy, Glenn Wolfe, Rocky Torres, Jeff Sims*, Bonnie Canino

TRAINERS: Ben Getty*

PROMOTERS: Jeff Gibson

MEDIA: Alan Hopper, Joe Bruno, Dalia Duran

PARTICIPANTS: Floyd Self*, Charles Mooney, Lou Harris*, Lou Martinez

OFFICIALS/COMMISSION: Mark Streisand, Emil Lombardi Jr., Phyllis Garry

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Phil Alessi Jr., Orlando Cuellar

LIFETIME ACHEIVEMENT AWARD: Kathy Gentile

*Deceased