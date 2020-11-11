November 11, 2020
Boxing Results

Kulakhmet shuts out McGowan

Not a “superstar” performance, but highly touted super welterweight Tursynbay Kulakhmet (2-0, 1 KO) took a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Macaulay McGowan (14-1-1, 3 KOs) to win the WBC International title on Wednesday night at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England. Kulakhmet overpowered McGowan from the opening bell and won easily 99-89 3x. McGowan seemed ready to go all night, but Kulakhmet could never put the punches together to accomplish it. A point was deducted from Kulakhmet in round eight for pushing McGowan down.

In an eight-round junior middleweight tilt, unbeaten Jack “Demolition Man” Rafferty (13-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Tom Hill (9-2, 2 KOs) over eight rounds. The score was 78-75. Rafferty and Hill were supposed to fight last month, but Hill’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis postponed the bout.

Top Rank-signed welterweight Paddy Donovan (5-0, 3 KOs), who is trained and managed by former middleweight world champion Andy Lee, topped Jumaane Camero (10-7, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. Score was
60-55.

