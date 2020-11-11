Crawford, Franco favored to retain titles WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford is an 18:1 favorite to retain his world title against former welterweight champ Kell “Special K” Brook on Saturday evening from the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble. In the co-feature, WBA super flyweight champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco is 2:1 to keep his world title against Andrew “The Monster” Moloney, the man he dethroned back in June. Current Odds

Terence Crawford -1850 vs. Kell Brook +1250

Joshua Franco -210 vs. Andrew Moloney +160 Boxing's Confusing Weight Divisions

