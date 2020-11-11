WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford is an 18:1 favorite to retain his world title against former welterweight champ Kell “Special K” Brook on Saturday evening from the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble. In the co-feature, WBA super flyweight champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco is 2:1 to keep his world title against Andrew “The Monster” Moloney, the man he dethroned back in June.
Current Odds
Terence Crawford -1850 vs. Kell Brook +1250
Joshua Franco -210 vs. Andrew Moloney +160
Very interested to see how Franco does. With being as familiar as he is with Moloney now, the fact that his confidence has to be soaring and despite him not being the biggest puncher, I wouldn’t be totally surprised if he stopped Moloney late in this fight.