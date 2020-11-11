By Karl Freitag

The idea for a 200-224lb bridgerweight division was proposed at the WBC virtual convention by famed fight agent Don Majeski. Other names considered were “dreadnought” and “juggernaut.”

The names of boxing’s weight divisions haven’t been universally agreed upon for a long time. The WBC and WBA use the “super” designation for the in-between divisions, while the IBF and WBO prefer “junior.”

The WBA, WBC and IBF all use “cruiserweight,” while the WBO calls it “junior heavyweight.” All four use “super middleweight.” As for the lightest weight division (105lb), the WBC calls it “strawweight,” the WBA calls it “minimumweight,” the IBF and WBO call it “mini-flyweight.”

For me, it seems kind of weird to have two full weight divisions between heavyweight and light heavyweight. Heavyweight and light heavyweight are connected, both by name and history.

Why not just change light heavyweight to 200-224lbs? The 175lb division, which has always been boxing’s unappreciated stepchild anyway, could simply be renamed light cruiserweight.

It’s not unprecedented to change a division’s weight. The cruiserweight limit was originally 190lbs.

Reconnecting heavyweight and light heavyweight makes sense, but all four sanctioning bodies have to be onboard. It would be a disaster if light heavyweight was 200-224lb for some and 168-175lb for others.

How’s this idea for blasphemous, out-of-the-box thinking? Did I one-up Don Majeski?