With the December 12 ESPN date open following the covid postponement of Berchelt-Valdez, former WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson will step in to fight Toka Kahn Clary.

Boxing today at 2PM ET/11AM PT on ESPN+. Tursynbay Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Macaulay McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs) for the WBC International super welterweight title. Kulakhmet is constantly referred to as a “superstar” by his promoter, so let’s see if he is.

MTK Global has signed undefeated welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr (16-0, 16 KOs) thanks to a strategic partnership with MTK as advisors and Mirigian as manager.

The name of IBF super middleweight champ Caleb Plant has been mentioned as free agent Canelo Alvarez’s next opponent, but the WBC has mandated Avni Yildirim to fight Canelo.