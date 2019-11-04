Heavyweight Alex “The Great” Flores (17-2-1, 15 KOs) returns Thursday against Mario “Chabelo” Heredia (16-7-1, 13 KOs) on Thursday night at Casino Del Sol’s outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona, in a bout that will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. In his last fight this past December in New Zealand, Flores lost to former world champion Joseph Parker by knockout after Parker struck Flores numerous times below the belt.



“I’m over my last fight,” says Flores. “The past is the past, I can’t go back in time. I’m more than ready and excited to step back in the ring November 7th. My main focus is to win and get momentum going again. I always work hard for every fight. The only thing I switched up was buy an iron groin protector!”