By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #2, IBF #3 rated junior welterweight Liam Paro (17-0, 11 KOs) will return to the ring on Friday against Hwang Kil Kim (11-1,5 KOs) over ten rounds at Eaton’s Hill in Queensland, Australia.

Paro’s trainer, Alfie DiCarlo talked to Fightnews.com® to say his charge is ready to defeat both WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez and the WBA/IBF champion Josh Taylor.

“Liam’s opponent Hwang Kil Kim is the current WBA Asia champion,” said DiCarlo. “He is a strong fighter from South Korea who brings a lot of willingness and aggression to the ring. I have prepared Liam accordingly and are ready for a stern test over 10 rounds. Hwang’s most recent win was a 12 round decision over a very fancied undefeated southpaw fighter from Uzbekistan.

“I watched the Taylor vs Prograis fight and like most people really loved the fight. Both fighters left it all in the ring and showed the world how good they are. I am confident Liam would not look out of place in the ring against both boys and is capable of beating them when given the opportunity. Stylistically, I think Prograis is the more suited fight to Liam but I can see openings in Taylor as well that could be exposed. But I can’t take anything away from both those guys – they are champions who gave it all and boxing is the winner. Taylor was a deserved winner and I think a slightly higher work rate was the difference in the end.”