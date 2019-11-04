<em>By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing</em>

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (28-2, 24 KOs) will clash with former Australian heavyweight champion John Hopoate (12-6, 11 KOs) on Saturday at the StMarys Band Club, StMarys, NSW, Australia. Browne, 40, captured the WBA title by ten round stoppage over Ruslan Chagaev in Grozny, Russia in 2016, but was later stripped after testing positive for the banned substance clenbuterol. Big Daddy attributed the test result to tainted meat.

He is coming off a three round KO stoppage loss to Dave Allen in London in April.

Hopoate, 44, is a former 2008 Australian heavyweight champion and is coming off a second round KO loss to Paul Gallen in February.