Alvarez-Seals clash Jan 18 Former WBO light heavyweight world champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (24-1, 12 KOs) will face Michael “Cannon Handz” Seals (24-2, 18 KOs) on January 18 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The 10-round showdown will be contested for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title, and the winner is expected to challenge for a world title in 2020. Alvarez-Seals and a co-feature will stream live on ESPN+. Former WBA champ Lucas Browne returns Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

