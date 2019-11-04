WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete pulled out of his WBSS semi-final against Nonito Donaire due to an injury in the right shoulder. Donaire beat replacement fighter Stephon Young and booked himself into Thursday’s final against unified WBA/IBF world champion Naoya Inoue.

However, Tete (28-3, 21 KOs) isn’t conceding that Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs) is the best bantamweight even if he wins the Ali trophy. “Inoue knows he needs to see me if he wants to be bantamweight king,” Tete proclaimed. “I believe he will beat Donaire but he knows he must beat me before he can call himself the real king.”

“It is unfortunate I had to pull out of the tournament but I am now fit and healthy again. I have a tough fight against [mandatory challenger John Riel Casimero] on November 30 but, God willing I come through, I definitely want to fight Inoue.”