WBO #9 and IBF #11 Bantamweight Nikolai Potapov (21-2-1, 12 KOs) returned to action Thursday night in Moscow with an impressive fifth-round TKO over Tanzanian veteran Nasibu Ramadhani (29-14-2, 16 KOs). Fighting in the 10-round main event of a card presented by Shamo Boxing at the Korston Club Hotel, Potapov, of Podolsk, Russia, worked past a head-butt induced cut left eye to wobble the aggressive Ramadhani in the second round with a three-punch combination and continued to dominate until the stoppage.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
