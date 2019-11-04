WBO #9 and IBF #11 Bantamweight Nikolai Potapov (21-2-1, 12 KOs) returned to action Thursday night in Moscow with an impressive fifth-round TKO over Tanzanian veteran Nasibu Ramadhani (29-14-2, 16 KOs). Fighting in the 10-round main event of a card presented by Shamo Boxing at the Korston Club Hotel, Potapov, of Podolsk, Russia, worked past a head-butt induced cut left eye to wobble the aggressive Ramadhani in the second round with a three-punch combination and continued to dominate until the stoppage.