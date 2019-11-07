November 7, 2019
Flanagan: I’m the real test for Opetaia

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former world cruiserweight challenger Mark Flanagan (24-7, 17 KOs) is confident he will upset WBA #11, IBF #12, WBO #13 Jai Opetaia (18-0, 14 KOs) on November 16 at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, NSW, Australia.

“I’m a real contender. I always have been,” Flanagan told Michael Thompson of the Townsville Bulletin. “It’s everything I stand for and I’m never going to change that. I’ve been boxing far too long to do that.

“If I win this fight I’m back in baby. I go back to where I belong and where I’m supposed to be. People say his 18-0 record speaks for itself, but does it? His best wins are over my sparring partners. I know he can fight – I’m not an idiot – but they know I’m the real test!

Flanagan challenged Dennis Lebedev unsuccessfully for the WBA cruiserweight title in Russia dropping a twelve round decision in 2017

Promoter: Annabel Vogel, Matchmaker: Stuart Duncan, televised on Foxtel.

WBO orders Briedis-Glowacki rematch

