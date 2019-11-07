By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Frenchman and two-time ex-Olympian Nordine Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs), 117.5, retained his WBC bantamweight belt by pounding out a unanimous decision (117-110, 120-107, 115-112) over interim titlist Takuma Inoue (13-1, 3 KOs), 118, over twelve rounds on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Takuma couldn’t show any of his assets only to lose most of rounds, and hit the deck with the champ’s strong southpaw left midway in round four. Oubaali had the upper hand all the way, utilizing his speed and skills over the less experienced Japanese.

(More to come)