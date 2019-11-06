November 6, 2019
WBO orders Briedis-Glowacki rematch

As per the official “Award” issued by the WBO Complaints and Grievances Committee dated October 25th regarding the appeal of Krzysztof Głowacki, the WBO World Championship Committee has ordered WBO cruiserweight champion Mairis Breidis and Głowacki to commence negotiations for a rematch. The parties have fifteen days to reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within the time frame set forth herein, a purse bid will be ordered with a minimum bid of $300,000.

Of course, Briedis is already committed to face IBF champion Yuniel Dorticos in the World Boxing Super Series final, so we’ll see which fight he takes.

