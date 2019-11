Weights from Tucson, Arizona Alex “The Great” Flores vs. 230.6 vs. Mario “Chabelo” Hereidia 282

Santiago Dominguez 146.8 vs. Ravshan Hudaynazarov 146.6

Juan Jose Barajas 166 vs. Fidel Hernandez 168.4

Marcos Dominguez 143.8 vs. Christopher Gonzalez 145.4

Briana Sanchez 106.8 vs. Amanda Borg 107.4 Venue: Ava Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona

Promoter: RJJ Boxing Promotions

Stream: UFC Fight Pass San Antonio Boxing Update

