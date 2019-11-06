Alamo City Fight Night is this weekend in the Alamodome featuring knockout artist James Kirkland (33-2, 29 KO) taking on the “New Orleans Nightmare” Jas Phipps (10-7, 5 KO) in a scheduled six round middleweight bout. Kirkland returned to the ring after a four year layoff in August to make quick work of journeyman Colby Courter in the first round.

WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs), was honored on October 31 by the city of San Antonio in recognition of winning his first world title. Barrios was excited to be recognized by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “I am a San Antonio native, and I am proud to be from San Antonio, and to be honored by the city I grew up in is as meaningful as winning the world title,” said Barrios.

LATE RESULT: This past Saturday at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium, unbeaten super bantamweight prospect Henry “World Star” Arredondo (8-0, 4 KOs) picked up the biggest win of his career by beating fellow undefeated foe Rafael Morales (3-1, 1 KO) via an eight-round unanimous decision.