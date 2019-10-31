By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

WBA 118-pound super champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire (40-5, 26 KOs) arrived in Japan on Wednesday to face unbeaten WBA regular bantamweight champ Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs) in the final of the WBSS tournaments in Saitama, Japan, on November 7.



Donaire, ten years his senior at 36, engaged in a public workout and demonstrated his good shape in Tokyo on Monday. Nonito said, “It’ll be a confrontation of the best versus the best. I feel like before opening a Christmas gift.”

The Filipino Flash had been training in Las Vegas, and then moved to his native place, Philippines, for his final preparation for a couple of weeks.

