By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Naoki Fukuda
WBA 118-pound super champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire (40-5, 26 KOs) arrived in Japan on Wednesday to face unbeaten WBA regular bantamweight champ Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs) in the final of the WBSS tournaments in Saitama, Japan, on November 7.
Donaire, ten years his senior at 36, engaged in a public workout and demonstrated his good shape in Tokyo on Monday. Nonito said, “It’ll be a confrontation of the best versus the best. I feel like before opening a Christmas gift.”
The Filipino Flash had been training in Las Vegas, and then moved to his native place, Philippines, for his final preparation for a couple of weeks.
–
Back in the heyday, Donaire had a thumping counter left hook. A lot of fighters ate the canvas with that counter punch when it was finely executed. In their first fight, Vic Darchinyan was smoked with that counter that even ESPN played as “Sports Play of the Week”.