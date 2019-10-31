By Robert Coster

Former WBC light heavyweight champion Donny Lalonde knows a thing or two about fighting a smaller boxing star coming up in weight. On November 11, 1997, Lalonde defended his title in an epic battle with Hall of Famer “Sugar Ray” Leonard. Lalonde was the bigger, taller (6’2 to 5’9) and naturally heavier boxer, an obvious parallel with Saturday’s battle between a good big man (Kovalev) and a good smaller man (Canelo). In view of the similarities between both fights, Fightnews.com® contacted Lalonde who currently lives in Costa Rica,

Champ, what parallel do you see in the upcoming fight and your war with Ray Leonard?

Canelo has to move up while Kovalev will be fighting at his weight. My fight with Ray Leonard was for two titles, the super-middleweight and light heavyweight titles. I had to go down to a catchweight of 168lbs. I knocked Ray down, but by the fifth round I was drained.

So, in this fight will size and weight be an advantage for Kovalev?

Yes, Kovalev has size and weight but is that good or bad? If Canelo fights the right way, he will have speed and mobility in his favor. The big question is will Alvarez use his speed and mobility better than Kovalez will use his size?

So, in your book who wins?

I think that Alvarez was very smart in picking Kovalev and not any of the other “champions.” Kovalev has lost already and gotten somewhat used to it but Canelo is not ready to look at that yet. I pick Canelo by stoppage.

Champ, are you still involved in boxing?

I am coaching and managing a young boxer, Malik Zinad (15-0), who boxes in Malta and the United Kingdom. He has the talent and the will, but we need to improve the quality of his opponents.