October 31, 2019
Kingry, Duno comments

Rising lightweight star Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) and NABO beltholder “Ruthless” Romero Duno (21-1, 16 KOs) faced off in a special pre-fight feature on Facebook Watch to discuss their highly anticipated 10-round fight in the co-main event of Canelo vs. Kovalev this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Garcialoganpaul Hoganphotos5
Photo: Derrick Hogan-HoganPhotos/Golden Boy

Ryan Garcia: “I took this fight because no prospects want to do this. I want to do it. I don’t want to fight old veterans. I don’t want to fight ex-champions that are already washed up. I want to show everyone what I’m made of, and this is the perfect fight to do this. We’re two young fighters. What other young fighter is doing this?”

Romero Duno: “A win over Ryan Garcia would mean a lot to me. I know that Ryan is very famous, and there are a lot of people who think I can’t beat him. I need to show them that I can fight against a fast boxer like him. It’s going to be a tough fight.”

