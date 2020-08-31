Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgović (10-0, 8 KOs) will return to the ring on September 26th against Ondrej Pala (33-5, 23 KOs) at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark.

The Olympic Bronze Medalist was last in action against on December 7th when he knocked out the former World title challenger Eric Molina inside 3 rounds to retain his WBC International title at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Hrgović says he is excited to step back into the squared circle as he looks to continue his journey to the top with an active end to the year.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring. I haven’t boxed in 10 months,” he said. “I need to be active and I need to have fights, so it’s very important for me to fight soon.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in Denmark, I’ve never been there. I’ve fought in a lot of countries around the world but never in Denmark so I’m excited to conquer a new territory.

“If this fight goes well for me, I’ll fight again in the United States so I already have two fights scheduled in two months. If everything goes well there, then I hope to fight again at the end of 2020.

“I think I’m a better fighter and I think I’m the best in the world, but I will take this fight seriously and prepare myself like I’m going to fight for a world championship.”