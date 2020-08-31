By Bob Caico

Unbeaten Canadian boxer Cody “The Crippler” Crowley has taken the long road to professional boxing. First of all playing hockey like a typical kid from Canada. He tried kickboxing and MMA along with boxing during his teenage years, even winning a National Youth Amateur boxing title. At 21 he decided to go all-in with boxing and that has led him to an undefeated professional record and a top ten ranking.

Crowley (18-0, 9 KOs) ranked #10 in the super welterweight division by the WBA is scheduled to fight Josh Torres (26-6-2, 13 KOs) on Sunday in Los Angeles. Cody will debut in the welterweight division for this and future bouts.

He explains why, “The drop to welterweight isn’t really a drop, my team and I have always had our eye on the world title at 147 lbs. My last 5 or 6 fights in Canada we felt it was smart not to cut weight with same-day weigh-ins.”

While gyms have been shutdown, Crowley has been doing what most dedicated fighters have been doing, training in parks and keeping up on roadwork. The biggest problem now is finding quality work. Crowley stated “the issue now is guys not having fights scheduled, they are not in the gym sparring. It has been hard to find sparring but we have to make the most of it and not dwell on it.”

The Crippler will be fighting his first contest with new partners in his corner. “This past April he signed with PBC and TGB Promotions on a four-fight deal with options,” said his manager Steve Nelson. With the signing, Cody can now concentrate fully on boxing and get the exposure he needs outside of Canada. “My short term goal is to get back under the lights and get comfortable back in the ring picking up another win. Once this fight is handled I’m looking for a world title opportunity by the end of the year. I’m looking forward to showcasing what I have to offer PBC and what the future looks like with them!”

Crowley hopes to become the next homegrown Canadian to win a world title. A couple of his countrymen hope he makes that next step. “Crowley is one of Canada’s top prospects, no doubt about it. He barely gets touched in his fights up here. Needs a bit more adversity to keep growing. I think the PBC will be able to provide that” said GM Ross of Canadian Boxiana. Former two-time title challenger Billy Irwin of Niagara Falls, Ontario adds, “He is a very good southpaw, he can be the real thing for sure.”

The undercard for the Sunday September 6 PBC show will be shown on FS1 followed by the main card on FOX.